Lawyers to strike work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has decided to abstain from work with immediate effect. The decision was taken during the General House meeting held to discuss the issue regarding the breach of privilege of lawyers and the raid at the office-cum-residence of an advocate by the NIA.

The Bar made it clear that the order would remain in operation till further notice. It also requested the Registrar-General to intimate all judges and urge them not to pass adverse orders over the absence of lawyers from proceedings. Bar chief Santokhwinder Grewal Nabha and vice-chief Karan Nehra also shot off a communication to the NIA Director.