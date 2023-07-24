Laxity in desilting, cleaning rivers and drains aggravated flood impact: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 23

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda oday alleged that the laxity of the government in desilting rivers and drains had resulted in huge losses caused by the floods in the state, including Hisar and Fatehabad districts.

Talking to media after visiting the flood-affected areas, Hooda said, “The huge impact of floods could have been minimised had the state government undertaken the cleaning of riverbeds, drains and strengthened embankments and bundhs before the monsoon season.”

“I was told by the people that drains and rivers have not been cleaned and maintained for the last nine years. Had it been done, the volume of damage could have been much lower than what the people have to suffer now,” he said. Hooda added that the completion of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, too, would have lowered the impact of the floods.

Assuring that he would raise issues of the affected people in the Assembly, Hooda said the government should give compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to farmers with immediate effect. The government should compensate for damage to houses and shops. — TNS

