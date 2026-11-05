Leaders, lawyers join hands to save 52 acres of Sirsa varsity land

A group of political leaders, social activists and lawyers has come together to oppose any move to take over 52 acres of land belonging to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa. At a press conference organised by the Nagrik Parishad on Wednesday, members called on the Haryana Government to protect the university’s land and ensure its use for educational purposes.

Former Haryana Chief Minister’s political adviser and BJP leader Jagdish Chopra said education was crucial and the fight to protect the land would continue. Referring to the court proceedings, he said the occupation of the land by cultivators was not legally valid, but the matter would be resolved through the court.

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Chopra said the land was essential for the university’s expansion and completion of pending projects. He added that representatives of political parties, social organisations and the Bar Association had joined hands to resolve the issue.

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He said the Chief Minister had assured them that the university’s interests would be protected and had invited a delegation for a meeting after Diwali. The government and the university are pursuing the case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while the Nagrik Parishad plans to appoint its own lawyer to represent the university’s interests. The council also plans to form a dedicated team to monitor the case and take decisions on the matter.

On allegations of a possible nexus between officials, politicians and land grabbers, Chopra said anyone found involved would face opposition. He also said that genuine cultivators should be considered for relief or alternative arrangements, while any attempt by land mafias to take over the property must be prevented. The group maintained that the disputed land should remain with the CDLU to support its future development.