Leaf folder infestation leaves Karnal paddy farmers worried

After the recent Fiji virus attack, leaf folder infestation has emerged as a new threat in paddy fields across the region.

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Farmers said the infestation has affected a sizeable area of the crop, which is currently at a crucial stage of development. Hot, humid and relatively dry weather conditions are favourable for the development of the pest, raising concerns among farmers and agricultural experts that the infestation could intensify if such conditions persisted.

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Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department’s officials claimed that the leaf folder infestation is currently at an early stage and remains below the Economic Threshold Level (ETL). No significant crop damage has been reported so far, and the situation is being monitored closely. Officials have advised farmers not to panic and to remain vigilant.

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The experts stressed that farmers should use insecticides at prescribed doses.

In Karnal district, around 4.5 lakh acres of land is under paddy cultivation, and leaf folder infestation has been reported over around 56,000 acres, with the damage intensity estimated at 5-10 per cent, said Dr Jaswinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Karnal.

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He said the affected crop was being managed through recommended plant protection measures and that farmers should undertake control measures only when the pest is observed in their fields. He further said it affects the photosynthesis process and further reduces the production.

While officials have maintained that the situation is under control, farmers in affected areas are keeping a close watch on their crops.