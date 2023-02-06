Leakage in gas geyser, 2 boys die of suffocation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 5

Two brothers, aged 13 and 10, died of suffocation due to leakage in the gas geyser when they were taking bath in the washroom at a locality in Hisar today.

The deceased, identified as Soham, 13, and Madhav, 10, sons of Saurabh Singhal, were preparing to go to Gurugram to attend a marriage.

The family members said after haircut, the two had gone to the bathroom. When they did not come out of the bathroom for a while, a family member checked the washroom and found both lying unconscious.

They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.