Leakage in gas geyser, 2 boys die of suffocation

Hisar, February 5
Two brothers, aged 13 and 10, died of suffocation due to leakage in the gas geyser when they were taking bath in the washroom at a locality in Hisar today.
The deceased, identified as Soham, 13, and Madhav, 10, sons of Saurabh Singhal, were preparing to go to Gurugram to attend a marriage.
The family members said after haircut, the two had gone to the bathroom. When they did not come out of the bathroom for a while, a family member checked the washroom and found both lying unconscious.
They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.
