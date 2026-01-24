Leaking roof, waterlogged floor expose gaps in hospital facelift

The first major rainfall of the season on Thursday exposed the gaps in the renovation work worth crores, which has been carried out at the District Civil Hospital here. As per officials, roof and false ceiling in the hospital started leaking, resulting in waterlogging on the ground and first floors.

Advertisement

The cleaning staff of the hospital had to struggle a lot to drain out water from both the floors. The situation was worse on the floor housing blood bank and operation theatre.

Advertisement

The hospital was recently renovated amid claims of ensuring cleanliness and better look, but the rain exposed the quality of work that was carried out. The waterlogging has put a question mark on the accountability of authorities concerned, besides highlighting the need for an in-depth inquiry into the renovation work.

Advertisement

As per employees, the hospital roof started leaking as soon as it started to rain. Water dripped continuously and accumulated on the floor, due to which patients and attendants had to face a lot of inconvenience. Though the footfall was low today on account of a holiday, the waterlogged corridors, leaking roof and unsafe conditions inside the government-run hospital raised serious concerns over the quality of the renovation work.

As per patients and attendants, the rainfall has highlighted the plight of infrastructure in the District Civil Hospital, where development exists on paper only. “Even light to moderate rainfall is enough to expose the shortcomings in the renovation work,” said Pankaj, a local.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary said the leakage occurred due to a blockage in the drain pipe, which was fixed temporarily. “I have asked the department concerned to get it fixed permanently. It will be done on Saturday,” she added.