Leather unit in Bahadurgarh faces closure over pollution violations

A leather manufacturing unit in Bahadurgarh is facing closure and other legal action after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board issued it a show-cause notice for multiple environmental violations. Meanwhile, the Jhajjar district administration has directed officials to intensify surveillance and enforcement against pollution-causing activities.

The notice follows an inspection by a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which found that the unit’s effluent treatment plant (ETP) was not functioning properly. Effluent discharged through a bypass arrangement was collected and sent to the board’s laboratory for analysis, an official said.

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The inspection also found that the unit was operating a 125-KVA diesel generator set without the required retrofit emission-control device kit or dual-fuel arrangement and adequate stack height.

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The unit had also failed to obtain the mandatory authorisation for disposing of hazardous waste, including used oil, under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016. It lacked a hazardous-waste display board at the factory gate and the prescribed inlet flow meter for the ETP. Records pertaining to the operation of the treatment system were also not maintained.

The committee flagged the absence of permission for groundwater extraction and several safeguards required under the environmental clearance. These included an ambient air monitoring station, an adequate green belt, a chrome recovery plant, a rainwater harvesting system and a solar evaporation pond or electric evaporator.

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The board has given the unit 15 days from the receipt of the notice to explain why closure directions and restrictions on electricity, water and other services should not be imposed.

The proposed action also includes environmental compensation, statutory penalty proceedings and prosecution or other legal action, wherever permissible under the law.

Separately, the district administration has stepped up its efforts to curb air pollution, directing Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) to maintain strict surveillance over pollution-causing activities and ensure effective implementation of control measures.

BDPOs have been asked to take action against those dumping or burning waste on panchayat land, while SDMs will regularly review pollution-control measures in their respective jurisdictions and coordinate with the departments concerned, sources said.