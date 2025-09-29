DT
Home / Haryana / Lecture held to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv at Ladwa college

Lecture held to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv at Ladwa college

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:57 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
A lecture was organised at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, under the joint auspices of the Departments of History and Political Science, to commemorate the 118th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. The theme of the lecture was “The Life and Legacy of Bhagat Singh in the Present Context.”

Chief guest Prof Ram Pal Saini, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind, Haryana, paid floral tribute to the statue of Bhagat Singh and recalled his supreme sacrifice. Addressing the students, he urged today’s youth to draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh’s ideals.

He stressed that Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the honour and pride of the nation, and the true tribute to him lies in striving to build the India of his dreams. He encouraged students to adopt his principles in their own lives.

College Principal Prof Kushal Pal observed that every individual should imbibe Bhagat Singh’s values of patriotism and courage. He said such events help instil a spirit of national service and social responsibility among students.

Around 120 students participated in the lecture and gained deeper insight into Bhagat Singh’s life and philosophy. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the college were also present.

