Lecture on art, meditation

Hisar: The music and dramatic club of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University organised a lecture on the topic "Art and meditation" in the series of programme "Amrit Mahotsav of India". On this occasion, the Dean of Agriculture College, Dr SK Pahuja, said meditation is a practice in which one tries to bring one's mind to a particular state of consciousness. He said the main purpose of meditation was to cultivate the mind. He discussed both constructive and functional forms and also threw light on the subject of many memoirs that took place in the life of Yogi Paramahansa Yogananda. The programme was presided over by Dr Devender Singh Dahiya, director, student welfare.

Knowledge-sharing session

Palwal: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, (SVSU) organised a knowledge sharing session “Knowledge cafe with Raj Nehru”. During the session, Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor, SVSU, shared his journey from ideation to publishing his book "From good to great". He shared about the gaps created in our history and said that we should not let culture and inherent knowledge of the country be diluted. He said one should always keep positive thoughts and think positive. The kind of thoughts they have, they have the same effect on what one thinks. Prof Jyoti Rana, Dean, academics, appreciated the team of internal academic engagement, promotion and communication cell to organise this session and said this initiative of the university is taken to promote research orientation among the staff members and students of the university.

State-level quiz competition

Karnal: The biology association and environment club of Dyal Singh College organised the 29th Dewan Anand Kumar memorial state-level quiz and poster-making competition on environment in the college auditorium. The chief guest for the event was Dr Ranbir Singh Bisla, Joint Director and Principal Scientist (veterinary surgery), regional centre, LUVAS, Karnal. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal of the college, threw light on the glorious history of the college and the incredible legacy of Dewan Anand Kumar, the founder of the college, emphasising that Dyal Singh family is continuously committed to the work of academic advancement and social enlightenment. Dr Bisla said that such events play a significant role in creating an awareness on environmental issues.

Industry interaction programme

Hisar: The industry interaction club in mentorship of the training & placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (GJUST) organised an industry interaction programme on the topic "Asynchronous digital designs" for the students of department of electronics and communication engineering. Prateek Mudgil, alumni of GJUST, was the guest speaker of the session. Dr Suman Dahiya, chairperson department of ECE was the chief guest of the event, who talked about scopes and never ending opportunities in the field of electronics and appealed to all students to remain updated on the latest developments in their field through webinars and seminars.