Karnal: The Department of English, Dyal Singh College, organised an extension lecture on “Engaging with literature: A critical perspective”. The resource person for this lecture was Prof Umed Singh, chairperson, Department of English and Foreign Languages, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. Punam Singla, head, Department of English, and chief coordinator of the event, briefed about topic. Dr Ashima Gakhar, Principal, laid emphasis on the need and importance of literary criticism for the betterment of literature.

Training programme organised

Karnal: National Dairy Research Institute organised a three-day training programme for women academicians, researchers and scholars on “functional fermented dairy foods for management of health and diseases” under the aegis of ongoing project “Development of flaxseed-rich probiotic dairy foods to address menopause symptoms”. Director Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan said 190 persons registered for the training, but only 115 attended, which comprised around 64% students, 12% research scholars, 15% academicians 5% industry experts, 2% home makers and the rest were entrepreneurs.

Powerpoint presentation contest

Yamunanagar: Women study cell of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, organised a state-level online power point presentation (with voice over) competition on “Women Empowerment”. Dr Amandeep Batra and Sapna Garg, both incharge of Women Study Cell, said around 70 students from various universities and colleges from all over the state participated in the competition. Anjali Gupta of MSc Chemistry of Kurukshetra University got the first prize, Jagdeep of MLN College got the second prize and Nikita of Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Bhiwani, got the third prize. The judge of this competition was Dr Sarita Bhandari, head of the Botany Department.