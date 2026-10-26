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Home / Haryana / LED awareness van launched in Yamunanagar

LED awareness van launched in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Officiating Chief Medical Officer Divya Mangla inaugurates an awareness van in Yamunanagar on Sunday.
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With the objective of building a drug-free society and raising public awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, an LED awareness van was launched under the Drug-Free India Campaign by the medical wing of Brahma Kumaris and the Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation (RERF).

The programme was organised at the Brahma Kumaris Centre, Chhoti Line, Jagadhri. Dr Divya Mangla, Officiating Chief Medical Officer (CMO), was the chief guest and inaugurated the awareness van. Dr Geeta from Civil Hospital was also present on the occasion.

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Through this campaign, awareness activities will be conducted over the coming days at various educational institutions, public places and other locations across Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Students, the youth and the general public will be sensitised to physical, mental, family-related and social consequences of substance abuse. People will also be encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from addiction.

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The initiative aims at spreading the message of the ‘10 Crore Drug-Free Pledge Mega Campaign’ and promote self-discipline, positive thinking and strong determination among young people. The campaign will also highlight the importance of Rajyoga meditation, spiritual awareness and a positive lifestyle in preventing substance abuse.

Aman Didi, Dalvir Bhai and other members of Brahma Kumaris will play an important role in taking this mission forward. The campaign will seek to bring together the Health Department, educational institutions and the general public to strengthen awareness and collective efforts against substance abuse.

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Brahma Kumaris appealed to the public, students, teachers and parents to actively support this initiative. Through collective efforts, the campaign aims at contributing towards building a healthy, empowered and drug-free society.

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