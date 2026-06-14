Haryana: Legal action sought on rehiring of doctor involved in abuse case of minor

A joint delegation of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) submitted a memorandum at the official residence of Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao regarding the sexual abuse of a minor girl by a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra. The organisations demanded legal action against those responsible for reappointing the said doctor, Shailendra Sharma, after his retirement.

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The delegation comprised AIDWA Haryana state president Savita, CITU Haryana state general secretary Jai Bhagwan, state vice-president Satvir Singh, Rama, Ramkalan and Vandana.

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The leaders of the organisations stated that this heinous incident had brought the issue of the safety of women patients at hospitals into focus.

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“A doctor, who is entrusted by society with the responsibility of protecting the health and life of the residents, committed an extremely shameful act against a minor patient during OPD hours. The incident has generated widespread anger and a deep sense of insecurity among the public,” they stated.

The leaders pointed out that it was a matter of concern that a doctor who had reportedly been sent to jail in 2008 and 2017 in cases related to rape and sexual assault was reappointed after his retirement.

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They demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances under which he was reappointed and legal action against the responsible officials and political authorities in the Health Department. The organisations also demanded registration of an FIR and strict legal action against former Haryana Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia.

They alleged that she made objectionable and insulting remarks towards the nursing staff of Kurukshetra. When the nurses demanded an apology and her resignation, she reportedly made an even more objectionable statement, they added. As per the organisations, her remarks were not only offensive but also amounted to a direct attack on the dignity and self-respect of nurses and working women.

The leaders further stated that the failure to make regular recruitments in the health sector and the increasing reliance on contractual appointments to favour certain individuals had also contributed to such situations. They demanded immediate recruitment of regular, accountable and permanent staff at hospitals.

The organisations also demanded an immediate security audit of women’s and children’s wards at all government and private hospitals across Haryana. The organisations demanded that the case of the minor survivor be heard through a fast-track court so that justice was delivered without delay. They called for strict action against the accused doctor under the POCSO Act.