icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Legal action sought on rehiring of doctor involved in abuse case of minor

Haryana: Legal action sought on rehiring of doctor involved in abuse case of minor

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:17 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A delegation of the AIDWA and CITU leaders at the residence of Health Minister Arti Rao in Chandigarh. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A joint delegation of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) submitted a memorandum at the official residence of Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao regarding the sexual abuse of a minor girl by a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra. The organisations demanded legal action against those responsible for reappointing the said doctor, Shailendra Sharma, after his retirement.

Advertisement

The delegation comprised AIDWA Haryana state president Savita, CITU Haryana state general secretary Jai Bhagwan, state vice-president Satvir Singh, Rama, Ramkalan and Vandana.

Advertisement

The leaders of the organisations stated that this heinous incident had brought the issue of the safety of women patients at hospitals into focus.

Advertisement

“A doctor, who is entrusted by society with the responsibility of protecting the health and life of the residents, committed an extremely shameful act against a minor patient during OPD hours. The incident has generated widespread anger and a deep sense of insecurity among the public,” they stated.

The leaders pointed out that it was a matter of concern that a doctor who had reportedly been sent to jail in 2008 and 2017 in cases related to rape and sexual assault was reappointed after his retirement.

Advertisement

They demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances under which he was reappointed and legal action against the responsible officials and political authorities in the Health Department. The organisations also demanded registration of an FIR and strict legal action against former Haryana Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia.

They alleged that she made objectionable and insulting remarks towards the nursing staff of Kurukshetra. When the nurses demanded an apology and her resignation, she reportedly made an even more objectionable statement, they added. As per the organisations, her remarks were not only offensive but also amounted to a direct attack on the dignity and self-respect of nurses and working women.

The leaders further stated that the failure to make regular recruitments in the health sector and the increasing reliance on contractual appointments to favour certain individuals had also contributed to such situations. They demanded immediate recruitment of regular, accountable and permanent staff at hospitals.

The organisations also demanded an immediate security audit of women’s and children’s wards at all government and private hospitals across Haryana. The organisations demanded that the case of the minor survivor be heard through a fast-track court so that justice was delivered without delay. They called for strict action against the accused doctor under the POCSO Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts