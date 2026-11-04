Legal awareness camp held at Fatehabad village to promote rights, welfare schemes

A mega legal services and awareness camp was inaugurated in Ayalki village of Fatehabad on Tuesday to educate people about their legal rights and help eligible residents avail themselves of government welfare schemes.

The camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with the district administration. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and DLSA Secretary Suyasha Jawa attended the event.

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Addressing the villagers, Jawa said access to justice was the right of every citizen. She stressed that legal awareness was essential for promoting justice, equality and social security. Everyone should be aware of their legal rights so that they could seek appropriate assistance against exploitation and injustice.

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She also said awareness and administrative support were essential to ensure that eligible people received the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Jawa explained that the DLSA played an important role in providing free legal assistance to needy and disadvantaged people. It also helped them understand their rights and access available support.

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She added that a two-month awareness campaign would be conducted in villages under various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). During the campaign, people would be informed about different legal services, and eligible beneficiaries would receive assistance in accessing government welfare schemes.