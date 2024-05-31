Legal experts discuss new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 30

Police officials and legal experts participated in a workshop on the new criminal laws here today. The session was chaired by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Khundiya. Deputy District Attorney Mamta Rathi, legal experts, while students of Law Department of Maharshi Dayanand University were part of the workshop. Police personnel and law students shared their views on the new criminal laws at the workshop.

The new laws will come into force from July 1.

Khundiya said the workshop was organised to enhance awareness so that the Indian Judicial Code, 2023, Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, and Indian Evidence Act, 2023, could be implemented effectively.

He said that police officers and constables are being trained to implement the new laws properly.

There are a total of 484 Sections in the CrPC and 531 Sections in the Indian Civil Defence Code. There are a total of 177 provisions that have been amended. Nine new sections and a total of 39 sub-sections have been added while 14 sections have been repealed.

In the case of evidence in BNSS, 2023, prominence has been given to evidence collected through audio-video electronics.

In the new laws, there is a provision to release prisoners who have served the maximum sentence in jail for any crime on their personal bond.

At the same time, there will be a total of 170 sections in the Indian Evidence Act. There were a total of 167 sections under the earlier Indian Evidence Act. Six sections have been repealed and two new sections and six sub-sections have been added.

There are a total of 358 sections in the Indian Judicial Code and 20 new crimes have been defined in it, such as snatching and mob lynching. Punishment has also been enhanced in 33 crimes. There are 83 such sections or crimes in which the amount of penalties has been increased.

There are 23 crimes in which there had been no mention of minimum punishment, and now minimum punishment has been introduced for them.

Nineteen sections have been removed.

Social and community service has also been set as a punishment, unlike as per the earlier law. Crimes such as treason have now been removed in the new law.

