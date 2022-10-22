‘Legal literacy must reach students’

Panchkula, October 21
Dr Kavita Kamboj, Joint Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services (HALSA) Authority, Panchkula, while inaugurating a workshop for all district coordinators under the joint aegis of HALSA and Education Department, said the benefits of the National Legal Literacy Mission should reach students.
