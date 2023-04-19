Legislation to settle family land feuds to be introduced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

In a bid to resolve family land disputes, the state is all set to introduce new legislation that objectifies to ensure the quick redress of disputes that remain pending in courts for years due to absence of any proper redress mechanism.

Besides, the state is in the process to formulate a plan for 100 villages that have not been consolidated. Under this, the consolidation will be done in a scientific way.

This was stated by CM Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking at a programme held in Chandigarh late on Monday night.

“Today Gurugram has become a global city and IT hub. Four hundred Fortune companies of the world have their offices here. Similarly, Faridabad district is moving in the same direction. Due to connectivity with Jewar Airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will résumé its operations soon, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost,” said Khattar.

He said Panchkula district was also at a prime location. There was also the advantage of the Chandigarh airport. Therefore, the government had reduced the EDC rates and development charges to attract developers to promote development in the district.

“Today, people are getting the benefits of ration cards, pension, Ayushman and Chirayu Haryana Yojana while sitting at home as all such schemes have been integrated with the government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme. This is the reason now we have termed the PPP as Permanent Protection of Poor People,” said CM.