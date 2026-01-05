DT
Haryana

Legislator distributes 13 subsidy cheques to solar scheme beneficiaries

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
PM Modi
With an aim to promote solar energy among rural consumers, a public awareness and solar incentive camp was organised at the Gram Secretariat at Bhadson village in Indri block on Saturday under the Central Government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli yojana.

Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap was the chief guest, who highlighted the objectives, benefits and subsidy provisions of the scheme. “The scheme aims at connecting households in Haryana with solar energy so that citizens get relief from high electricity bills while promoting clean and green energy,” said Kashyap.

The MLA distributed 13 subsidy cheques issued by the state government to beneficiaries who had already availed the benefits of the scheme. The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the scheme and termed it highly beneficial for the poor and middle-class families.

Officials from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) explained the entire process of the scheme, from application to receipt of subsidy. They said this scheme was on the “first come, first serve” principle, and the state subsidy is also being provided on the same basis. Eligible consumers were therefore urged to apply at the earliest.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Naseeb Singh said under the scheme, a combined subsidy of up to Rs 1.10 lakh was being provided jointly by the Central and state governments. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are eligible for a 2 kw solar system subsidy of Rs 60,000 from the Central Government and Rs 50,000 from the state government, he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

