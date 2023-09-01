Legislators up in arms against Khattar govt

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 31

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are up in arms against the diktat of the Manohar Lal Khattar government that the legislators cannot call the meetings of the district-level officers or chair an ‘open darbar’.

Unconstitutional This is unconstitutional and will lead to dictatorial tendencies among officers. As an MLA is the elected representative of people, the government should allow legislators to hold meetings with officers so that they could be made accountable to people. Abhay Chautala, INLD MLA

Resenting the order, the elected representatives rued that on the one hand, the legislators were considered to be above the rank of Chief Secretary in protocol, while on the other hand, they were being denied their “democratic right” to call meeting concerning public welfare.

“The MLAs hold constitutional posts while the officers/officials are part of the executive and do not hold any constitutional post. The decision by the Haryana Government on ‘MLAs not competent to call meetings of the officers or chair open darbars’ is anti-democratic,” Rohtak MLA BB Batra asserted.

Terming it as “unconstitutional”, INLD MLA Abhay Chautala said it would lead to “dictatorial” tendencies among officers. “As the MLA is an elected representative of people, the state government should allow the legislators to hold meetings of officers so that they could be made accountable to the people,” he asserted. There has been a long-standing demand by the elected representatives that they be allowed to hold meetings of the district-level officers or chair ‘open darbar’ to redress grievances of the people. However, the state government clarified that “no MLA can call a meeting of the officers or chair open darbar”.

“However, an MLA may visit a particular government officer/office for discussion on an issue concerning the public, under reasonable intimation, so that all due courtesies and protocol are extended to him,” a government order said.

“Open darbar” is held every month at the subdivisional headquarters under the chairmanship of the DC concerned. In these “open darbars”, the MLA, whose constituency falls in the subdivision concerned, is also “invited”.

