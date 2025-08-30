Leopard dies in road accident on Gurugram-Faridabad stretch

A female leopard, estimated to be around 2 to 2.5 years old, was found dead on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, which cuts through the Aravallis, on Friday night.

Advertisement

A local NGO alerted wildlife authorities following which officials reached the spot and took the body into custody for postmortem examination.

“It appears to be a hit-and-run case and is surely a big loss for us. The postmortem is underway. Speeding vehicles at night on this stretch are definitely a matter of concern,” said wildlife officer R K Jangra, while speaking to The Tribune.

Advertisement

The Gurugram-Faridabad road runs along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary to the north and the Aravallis to the south. Officials have pointed out that leopards frequently cross this road while moving between these two areas, increasing the risk of accidents.

Estimates suggest that around 50 leopards inhabit the Aravalli stretch in Gurugram, and sightings have become more frequent in recent years. A leopard was killed in a road accident on the same stretch in 2019.

Advertisement

Environmentalists have long advocated for a “wildlife corridor” to enable safe passage for animals across the road. Despite assurances from the Haryana government over the past two decades, no permanent solution has been implemented.

Meanwhile, the state is proceeding with plans to develop a 10,000-hectare safari in the Aravallis.