Leopard enters house in Fatehabad, rescued

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 16

Panic gripped Kukdawali village of Fatehabad when a leopard was spotted in the area this morning. When the animal entered a house, the owners closed the doors and informed the co-villagers.

On getting information, a team of the Wildlife Department reached the village and rescued the leopard after a nearly eight-hour operation. The male leopard was about eight years and seemed to have wandered in the region from the Shivalik ranges, officials said.

Paramjit Singh, an inspector of the Wildlife Department, who was part of the rescue team, said the leopard was captured at 3 pm and would be released in the Kalesar National Park,Yamunanagar.

An official of the department said they got information about the leopard in Kukdawali village this morning after which a team headed by the Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash rushed to the site. The wildlife personnel from Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts also reached the site.

The wildlife inspector said during the rescue operation, the leopard reacted on seeing the crowd and tried to attack a resident, who suffered minor bruises. No casualty was reported.