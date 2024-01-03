Leopard enters house in Haryana's Gurugram; injures youth

ANI

Gurugram, January 3

A leopard strayed into a house at Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday morning.

The leopard hid in the hall of the house. It also injured a village youth.

It was tranquillised by the forest officials in the afternoon and taken away.

The leopard was given two doses of tranquilliser and brought under control, forest officials said.

