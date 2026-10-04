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Home / Haryana / Leopard kills calf in Yamunanagar village, residents seek safety measures

Leopard kills calf in Yamunanagar village, residents seek safety measures

Wildlife Department advises residents to exercise caution near forest area

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:09 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Panic spread among residents after a leopard allegedly killed a calf belonging to a man in Mugalwali village of Yamunanagar district.

The villagers urged the authorities of the Wildlife Department to ensure public safety.

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According to information, the leopard reportedly killed a calf in the cattle yard of a man in Mugalwali village and took it to a nearby forest area to eat it.

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The leopard was seen by some villagers eating the calf in the forest area, following which they informed the Wildlife Department authorities about it.

A villager said the presence of the wild animal had created a sense of fear in the surrounding areas.

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“Farmers are worried about their safety and their cattle as they frequently work in agricultural fields adjoining the forest area,” said the villager.

The villagers have sought the Wildlife Department’s intervention to monitor the movement of the leopard and take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident.

They said they were concerned about the safety of both people and livestock and hoped that the department would take necessary action.

Inspector Lilu Ram of the Wildlife Department said that after receiving information about the incident, he sent employees of the department to Mugalwali village.

“I sent employees of the department to the village and they visited the spot,” said Inspector Lilu Ram.

He said the villagers had been advised to remain alert and exercise caution while visiting their agricultural fields, particularly during the evening and night.

He further said they had also been urged to avoid venturing alone into isolated areas near the forest.

“People should not panic if they encounter a leopard. At night, they should use a torch or other light source, as the animal generally retreats after seeing light,” said Inspector Lilu Ram.

He said people had been asked to immediately inform the Wildlife Department if they noticed any unusual movement or faced any problem, and to avoid approaching the leopard.

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