Leopard rescued by Wildlife Dept in Hodal tehsil

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 15

The Wildlife Department rescued a five-year-old leopard, spotted in the residential areas of Hodal tehsil in Palwal district, on Wednesday night, after villagers alerted the officials.

After a medical check-up, the leopard will be released into the Aravalli forest. Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal said, “The leopard was spotted around ten days ago, near a temple, in a forest patch of Hodal. A few commuters also made videos of the leopard and informed the sub-divisional magistrate about it. The movement of people around the temple was restricted. The department then carried out a recce and confirmed its presence. A team of around six persons, with two cages laid, trapped it on Thursday midnight.” The Aravalli forest is15 to 20 km from where the leopard was spotted. The animal was not injured .

#gurugram #palwal