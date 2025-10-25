DT
Home / Haryana / Leopard sighted in Haryana's Ambala, search operation underway

Leopard sighted in Haryana's Ambala, search operation underway

CCTV footage from nearby area showed a wild animal resembling a leopard, say officials, but forest department yet to confirm its presence

PTI
Ambala, Updated At : 11:49 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
A joint team of the police and the forest department, along with villagers, during a search operation in Dhulkot village. Video grab/ANI
A search operation for a leopard was launched and an alert sounded by the forest department in Dhulkot after receiving information about the big cat's sighting in the village in Ambala district, officials said on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the nearby area showed a wild animal resembling a leopard, they said, but the forest department is yet to confirm its presence.

Police received information about the sighting on Friday evening, after which a joint team of the police and the forest department, along with villagers, conducted a search operation.

The forest department made an announcement in the village, urging residents to remain vigilant.

A search for the animal is underway, according to officials.

