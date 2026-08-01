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Home / Haryana / Leopard spotted in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli area; video goes viral

Leopard spotted in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli area; video goes viral

Wildlife Department inspector says forest stretch extending from Chhachhrauli to Malikpur Bangar village is home to two leopards

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:55 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Panic spread among residents after a leopard was spotted on the Chhachhrauli-Shahpur road in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

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A video of the animal sitting near the Som river bridge and later running away after being illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights has gone viral on social media.

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Following the viral video, the Wildlife Department has advised residents to remain cautious, especially at night. Farmers have also been urged to stay alert when visiting their fields.

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According to information, the Chhachhrauli-Shahpur road is frequently used by commuters travelling between Chhachhrauli and nearby villages. Many people also use it as a shortcut to reach Ledi village after the construction of a pucca road. The leopard sighting has raised concern among regular travellers and villagers living close to the forest area.

A resident of Shahpur village said the leopard had been seen in the forest area for several years. He said although it has never attacked any human, it has preyed on stray dogs from nearby villages on several occasions, prompting many farmers to avoid venturing their fields at night.

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Leelu Ram, Inspector of Wildlife Department, said the viral video had come to the department's notice. He said the forest stretch extending from Chhachhrauli to Malikpur Bangar village is home to two leopards.

“The leopard is a protected wild animal and usually attacks only when it feels threatened,” he said.

He added that humid weather and reduced rain occasionally force the animals to come out of the forest, and they may even be seen resting on deserted buildings.

“People should not panic if they encounter a leopard. Instead, they should use a torch or other light source, as the animal generally retreats after seeing light,” said Ram.

He urged residents to immediately inform the Wildlife Department if they notice any unusual leopard movement, avoid provoking or approaching the animal, and cooperate with the department to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.

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