Leopard wanders into Faridabad colony, rescued after 3-hour op

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 14

A team of the District Wildlife Department rescued a full grown male leopard that entered a house in densely populated Rajiv Colony, adjoining Sector 56, here today. The animal was taken away in a cage after a three-hour rescue operation this noon.

According to the police, the animal was spotted this morning by Jagbir, the owner of the house. As he informed the police and other people, it led to a commotion as hundreds of residents of the colony converged near the house to have a look at the big cat. Cops had a tough time in controlling the crowd that gathered at the spot.

Equipped with net and tranquilisers a team of the Wildlife Department reached the spot this noon. However, the team faced a tricky situation as the wild cat managed to escape from the house where it was hiding.

The house in which leopard entered had no occupant at that time and was locked from outside before the police was called. The animal jumped out from the first house and entered another house in the same locality where the Wildlife Department team finally managed to tranquilise it. The leopard was loaded into the cage around 3 pm. While a kind of panic prevailed in the area for several hours since this morning, no one was injured in the incident or in the rescue operation today.

The animal had perhaps wandered into the locality in the wee hours today from the nearby Aravali forest belt.

Earlier, a middle-aged woman was injured in an attack by a leopard in fields of Jajru village in August 2020. Prior to this incident, the department had also rescued a leopard that had strayed into an industrial area of Saroorpur village in the NIT region here on November 15, 2019.

Expressing concern over the incident Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment, has blamed the authorities concerned for failing to protect the Aravali forest region. He alleged that due to encroachment on forest land wild animals strayed into residential areas and posed a threat to people.