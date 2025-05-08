DT
Let it be beginning of end of terrorism, says Lt Narwal's wife

Let it be beginning of end of terrorism, says Lt Narwal's wife

Urges govt to continue such steps until terrorism is eradicated
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Himanshi, wife of Lt Vinay Narwal. File photo
Himanshi, wife of Lt Vinay Narwal, today came forward in support of the strikes on terror camps and urged the government that such steps must continue until terrorism was eradicated.

An emotional Himanshi said, “My husband was in the defence forces, and when he joined, he wanted to ensure that innocent lives are not lost and that there is no place for hatred or terror. This operation signifies his spirit that terrorism and hatred will not be tolerated by India. I am thankful to the Union government and our forces for taking this action, but I request them that it must not stop here. It should be the beginning of the end of terrorism in our country.”

“I can deeply relate to the name of 'Operation Sindoor'. The Pahalgam attack completely changed my life. Many others have also suffered immensely. This operation signifies that such tragic incidents will not be allowed to happen again. I want terrorism to be completely wiped out from our land,” she said.

Holding back tears, she said those who had destroyed families and took innocent lives must face the harshest punishment.

Responding to the online trolling after her emotional appeal of unity, peace and communal harmony, she said, “I cannot change anyone’s mindset. There should be no hatred. I know my intentions — I only wanted that no wrong should be done to innocent people. Hatred has no place in society, and those who spread it have no right to live."


