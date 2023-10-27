Ambala: LeT threat to blow up Railway Stations

Ambala, October 26
The Government Railway Police (GRP), Jagadhri-Yamunanagar, have registered a case after a letter was received purportedly from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatening to blow up several railway stations, religious places, and bus stands.
As per information, a registered letter was sent to the Station Superintendent, Jagadhri-Yamunanagar, reportedly by Karim Ansari, area commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (J&K).
Written in Hindi, the letter says that they will avenge the killings of jihadis and blow up stations in Jagadhri, Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Panipat, Karnal, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Meerut, Kalka, Ghaziabad, among others, on November 13. On November 15, the Jagadhri workshop, Rail Coach Factory, bus stands, temples and other religious places will be bombed.
SHO (GRP), Jagadhri, Vilayati Ram said: “The Station Superintendent has received a registered letter. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Though such letters have been received in various districts in the past, we will not take any chances. We will ascertain from which post office the letter was posted. It is a serious offence and appropriate action will be taken against the sender.”
