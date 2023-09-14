Letter using ‘contemptuous language’ recommended by CM: Joint Secy to High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 13

In a surprising turn of events, Haryana Joint Secretary Rashmi Grover, summoned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case involving the promotion of 13 judicial officers, told the Bench this afternoon that a letter using “per se” contemptuous language was recommended by the Chief Minister.

Taking a note of her submissions, the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan also summoned the original state file “to see who approved the issuance of the letter”. The direction came as the Bench “requested the Chief Secretary to be present tomorrow”.

The case has genesis in a petition filed against state of Haryana and other respondents by Shikha and other petitioners through senior advocate Gurminder Singh with counsel Simurita Singh. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, a status report was placed before the Bench with letter dated September 12, whereby the recommendation for promotion of 13 Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) officers was not accepted.

Among other things, the letter said: “The Constitution has conferred upon the HC a sacred and noble duty to give best advice or opinion to the Governor. The HC cannot act arbitrarily in giving its opinion to the Governor, or else it will be a betrayal of trust. If the advice is not supportable by any material on record and is arbitrary in character, it may not have any binding value/effect.”

Referring to the letter, the Bench asserted that the language used in the communication, in its considered opinion, was per se contemptuous. “Accordingly, let the Joint Secretary to the Government of Haryana, who signed the letter, be present in the court at 2 pm to give justification as to the manner in which the letter is addressed to this court,” the Bench stated.

The petition was taken up in the post-lunch session and Rashmi Grover was present in the court. Asked whether she read the letter dated September 12 before signing it, she said it had been recommended by the Chief Minister. The Bench then adjourned the hearing of the matter to September 14, while issuing the directions.