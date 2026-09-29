Library land row: Fatehabad tehsildar recommends probe

The controversy over government land earmarked for the District Library in Fatehabad took a fresh turn on Monday, with the tehsildar’s office recommending an independent and impartial inquiry by the Deputy Commissioner.

In a complaint filed on the CM Window, Radheshyam Soni, a lifelong member of the library, has questioned the cancellation of a mutation in favour of the Higher Education Department and the proposed use of the land for the construction of a Yatri Niwas by an organisation. The disputed land, measuring 2 kanals 13 marlas, is located in Jagjivanpura.

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According to the complainant, the land had been recorded in the name of the Higher Education Department and was sanctioned for the construction of the District Library. An organisation later sought the adjoining government land, claiming that the existing space was insufficient for the large number of visitors and that a rest house was required.

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On September 22, the Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner forwarded the complaint to the tehsildar with directions to “please send an action-taken report (ATR) after needful action done”. The ATR was subsequently sent back on September 28.

In its latest remarks, the tehsildar’s office said the matter involved government land and verification of claims made by an organisation. It noted that the issue should not be examined merely at local level. The tehsildar’s office recommended that the DC conduct an independent and impartial inquiry and prepare a factual report so that all aspects of the complaint could be established.

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Complainant Soni has also sought verification of the organisation’s claims through CCTV footage, attendance records, statements of local shopkeepers and the ward councillor, and police records relating to traffic and security. He has further questioned the legal provisions under which land reserved for educational purposes could be transferred to a private organisation. The latest correspondence has brought the proposed land transfer and the original purpose of the government plot under renewed official scrutiny.