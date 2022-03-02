Licence of 11 medical stores suspended

Chandigarh, March 1
In view of the violations committed in the sale of medicines, licence of 10 retail drug stores and one wholesale store of the Karnal zone has been suspended. Meanwhile, licence of one retail and wholesale store has been cancelled.
The licence of Kamboj Medicines, Chirag Medical Store, Nagpal Medical Hall, Paras Medical Hall, Rajesh Medical Hall and Choudhary Medicose of Indri; Rana Medical Store and Karan Medical of Karnal, Kartikay Medicose of Popra village; and Gravit Medicos of Jind has been suspended.
The licence of Sharma Medical Store in Angadh (Karnal) had been partially cancelled under retail category. Similarly, the license of Vandan Medical Store in Karnal has been canceled under the wholesale category. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it