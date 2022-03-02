Licence of 11 medical stores suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

In view of the violations committed in the sale of medicines, licence of 10 retail drug stores and one wholesale store of the Karnal zone has been suspended. Meanwhile, licence of one retail and wholesale store has been cancelled.

The licence of Kamboj Medicines, Chirag Medical Store, Nagpal Medical Hall, Paras Medical Hall, Rajesh Medical Hall and Choudhary Medicose of Indri; Rana Medical Store and Karan Medical of Karnal, Kartikay Medicose of Popra village; and Gravit Medicos of Jind has been suspended.

The licence of Sharma Medical Store in Angadh (Karnal) had been partially cancelled under retail category. Similarly, the license of Vandan Medical Store in Karnal has been canceled under the wholesale category. —