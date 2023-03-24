Licence of Ambala insecticide company suspended for violating pollution norms

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 23

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department suspended the licence of a Ambala-based private firm manufacturing insecticides for a period of six months for reportedly not taking appropriate prescribed measures to prevent pollution, not maintaining records and manufacturing without expert staff.

As per the orders issued by the Licensing Officer-cum-Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana, a licence to formulate insecticides was granted to a private firm for premises located at Mastpur village of Ambala in 2018. The licence holder applied for a change in the particulars of expert staff/responsible person through the online portal in August 2022.

The application was sent to the Deputy Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Ambala, for verification and inspection. The manufacturing premises of the licence holder was inspected by the DDA in the capacity of the insecticides inspector. The DDA submitted the inspection report in November with the comment “Not recommended” because the manufacturing unit was neither taking appropriate prescribed measures to prevent air and water pollution nor maintaining records in this regard.

The Director’s order reads: “That the pollutants generated during manufacturing of various formulations likely cause a hazard to the environment and in severe cases may be detrimental to human beings and other vegetations. Without the expert staff/responsible person, the manufacturing and formulation of insecticides on the factory premises is a violation of the Insecticides Act, 1968, and Insecticides Rules, 1971.” As per the orders, the company failed to comply with the conditions subject to which the licence was granted and violated the provisions of the Insecticides Act and the rules.

A show-cause notice was served on the company last month to explain the position in the matter and to submit the reply to Licensing Officer0cum-Director, Agriculture and Farmers. However, the reply to the notice submitted by the licensee was not satisfactory. The director passed the orders to suspend the licence granted to the firm to manufacture insecticides for six months.