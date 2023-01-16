Licences issued to 25 for lifting C&D waste

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 15

Aimed at addressing the problem of construction and demolition (C&D) waste being dumped by residents in different parts of the city, which is an environmental hazard, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has given licences to 25 persons for lifting such waste from the construction sites and other sites. The KMC has also fixed a charge of Rs 1,000 for lifting one trailer of waste.

“We have issued licences to 25 persons and people can contact them on their numbers. We have also earmarked three places where these licence holders will dump the waste. People can get their C&D lifted on their own, but they have to dump it at the earmarked sites,” said Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), KMC.

C&D waste not only affects the environment, but is also hazardous to human health. The national green tribunal (NGT) also issues directions in this regard. Dumping of construction and demolition waste on the roadside invites accidents and it should be lifted without wasting time, he added. He said if anyone dumped such waste at places other than the earmarked sites, a fine would be imposed on them.