Licences of 6 fertiliser dealers suspended in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 4

Cracking a whip on violators, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, has suspended the licences of six fertiliser dealers in the district.

The action came after a team of the Agriculture Department conducted raids on several fertiliser dealers in the district today.

The licence of a fertiliser dealer was suspended due to the non-matching of the physical stock with the point of sale machine and stock register. The licences of five others were suspended as they fled after downing the shutters of their shops on seeing the team of the department. The team sealed their sales counters.

“We suspended the licences of six fertiliser dealers in Yamunanagar district on Monday,” said Dr Pardeep Meel, DDA of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar.

He said the raid was conducted following information that some fertiliser dealers were supplying subsidised agriculture-grade urea to plywood factories. “The department is keeping an eye on the dealers not maintaining fertiliser stock in the prescribed format,” said DDA Dr Pardeep Meel.

#Agriculture #Yamunanagar