Licences of drunk drivers to be suspended for three months

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 18

The Gurugram Traffic Police has adopted a firm stance against drunk driving, announcing the suspension of driving licences of offenders for three months. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DCP, Traffic, Virender Vij, attended by traffic ACPs and inspectors.

The DCP instructed officials to suspend the driving licences of individuals found driving under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, he directed traffic inspectors to promptly address road-related issues in their respective areas.

Malfunctioning traffic signals must be rectified promptly, and any issues related to traffic should be promptly communicated via the Road Issue WhatsApp group.

At the meeting, the DCP emphasised the importance of issuing online challans to drivers who fail to give way to ambulances and those disobeying lane change rules even at night. Moreover, vehicles parked on roads will receive notices under Section 149 of the CrPC.

DCP Vij also highlighted the seizure of vehicles for drivers with three or more unpaid challans during the stipulated period. Traffic inspectors were instructed to assign staff members to manage traffic flow at intersections where traffic lights are not operational.

The aim is to enhance the efficiency and strength of the traffic system, ensuring smoother vehicle movement and preventing accidents.

