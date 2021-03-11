Life term for 6 in murder case

Karnal, August 9
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal today sentenced six persons, including a juvenile, to life imprisonment in a murder case.
The trial of juvenile was conducted separately. Additional Sessions Judge Aggarwal is also the presiding officer of the Children Court, Karnal, where the trial of juvenile was conducted.
The conviction was made in connection with the murder of Satnam of Beas dera, who was stabbed to death on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in 2017, while he was in Munak to attend a religious event.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the convicts, said Assistant District Attorney Rakesh Kumar.
In his complaint to the Gharaunda police, Vijay alleged that Ramesh, Vishal, Roshan, Sonu, Mintu and a juvenile of Rer Kalan village killed Satnam, who had an altercation with Ramesh during the religious event. Ramesh stabbed Satnam while the remaining caught hold of him. The Gharaunda police registered a case under Sections 302, 148 and 506 of the IPC on May 7, 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...