Life term for 6 in murder case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 9

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal today sentenced six persons, including a juvenile, to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The trial of juvenile was conducted separately. Additional Sessions Judge Aggarwal is also the presiding officer of the Children Court, Karnal, where the trial of juvenile was conducted.

The conviction was made in connection with the murder of Satnam of Beas dera, who was stabbed to death on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in 2017, while he was in Munak to attend a religious event.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the convicts, said Assistant District Attorney Rakesh Kumar.

In his complaint to the Gharaunda police, Vijay alleged that Ramesh, Vishal, Roshan, Sonu, Mintu and a juvenile of Rer Kalan village killed Satnam, who had an altercation with Ramesh during the religious event. Ramesh stabbed Satnam while the remaining caught hold of him. The Gharaunda police registered a case under Sections 302, 148 and 506 of the IPC on May 7, 2017.

#karnal