Life term for coach, wife, and two brothers-in-law for murdering woman wrestler, brother

The District and Sessions judge’s court awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to four persons, including a wrestling coach, his wife, and the coach’s two brothers-in-law, for murdering a woman wrestler and her brother, and for attempting to murder the woman wrestler’s mother in Halalpur village, Sonepat district, on November 10, 2021.

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In her complaint to Kharkhoda police, Dhanpati said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Baland village in Rohtak district, was running a wrestling academy in the name of Olympian Sushil Kumar in Halalpur village for the past three years. He was married in Halalpur village and his wife was also a coach at the academy.

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Scores of wrestlers from adjoining villages trained there and her 22-year-old daughter, Nisha, was also receiving coaching at the academy. Nisha’s 18-year-old brother, Sooraj, used to drop her at the academy daily and on November 10 he left Nisha there as usual.

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Dhanpati further stated that they received a call from the academy saying Nisha had completed practice. When Sooraj and Dhanpati reached there, the coach along with associates opened fire on them. They ran outside to save their lives. Nisha had already been shot dead near the academy gate.

After sustaining bullet injuries, Dhanpati fell there. The assailants chased Sooraj and shot him dead near a canal.

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Police registered a case against academy owner Pawan, his wife Sujata, and two brothers-in-law, Amit and Sachin, under various sections of the IPC and later arrested all four accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Jasbir Singh held all four accused guilty. The court awarded rigorous imprisonment for life, till the end of their natural life, to Pawan and imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 on him.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to Sujata and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on her. Amit and Sachin were each sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 80,000.