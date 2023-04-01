Life term for mother, priest for minor's rape in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 31
An Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) of the Fast Track Special Court sentenced the mother of a sexually-abused victim and a priest to rigorous life imprisonment under the POCSO Act.
Guldev Kumar, special public prosecutor, said delivering the judgment on March 29, the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on convicts, victim’s mother (41) and priest Satish Kumar (45) of a village in Karnal district.
On the complaint of the victim (17), a case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station, Yamunanagar on August 26, 2020.
The complainant, who was then studying in Class XII, told the police that she was afflicted with tumour in her stomach. Her mother said that Satish, who was a devotee of “Mata”, could cure her.
