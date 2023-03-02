Light showers, AQI improves slightly

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 1

After reeling under poor air quality for two months, Delhi and Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) witnessed some improvement today on the back of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR.

Both cities recorded “poor” and “very poor” air quality since the start of 2023. Delhi’s average AQI was 311 in January and 237 in February. It was 300 for Gurugram in January and 228 in February.

Experts have blamed it on unfavourable meteorological conditions such as cold waves, low wind speed and the prevailing dry spell for the poor air quality in Delhi and Gurugram. According to meteorologists, these factors slowed down the dispersal of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Rainfall in Panipat, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Karnal, Noida, Faridabad, Aligarh and Mathura brought down the temperature and improved the air quality to “moderate” level in the Capital. The average AQI was recorded at 153 today. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels stood at 137 and 252, respectively.

Gurugram reported an average AQI of 120 (moderate), while the Sector 51 zone which has remained in the “very poor” category improved to “poor” category with an AQI of 209. Gurugram’s outskirts received light showers.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram recorded the worst air quality in February. This year, the city recorded four “very poor” air quality days in February, while it saw one “very poor” day in February 2021 and 2022.

The city’s average AQI was 212 in 2022 and 224 in 2021.

It hasn’t rained in Gurugram in the past 30 days. It last rained on January 30 (22 mm). Gurugram normally receives 15 mm rainfall in February.

The deteriorating air quality has taken a toll on the health of citizens as cases of pulmonary and ophthalmic allergies have increased.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said, “Unusual weather conditions have caused health problems, especially pulmonary disease. The cases of breathing problems and aggravated asthma have increased in the past few days.”

The local Municipal Corporation has issued directives against burning garbage and formed special teams to curb the practice.