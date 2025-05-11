DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Lightning strike claims two lives in Sonepat

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:19 AM May 11, 2025 IST
Two persons, including a woman, were killed while another sustained burn wounds after being struck by lightning in two areas of the district. The deceased have been identified as 37-year-old Sushma of Gyaspur and 52-year-old Pappu of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured has been identified as Meena of the same village.

The first incident was reported in Gyaspur village, where some women went to the fields to pluck ladyfingers on Friday. Meanwhile, heavy rain and lightning occurred. When the women were on the way to their home, lightning struck them. Sushma died on the spot while Meena sustained serious burn injuries. Another such incident occurred at Sisana village in Kharkhoda of the district.

The deceased, Pappu, had been working on a brick kiln for long. He was covering ‘kachhi’ bricks there after the rain started.

After a while, lightning struck him. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital at Kharkhoda, where doctors declared him dead.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

