Lightning strike claims two lives in Sonepat

Two persons, including a woman, were killed while another sustained burn wounds after being struck by lightning in two areas of the district. The deceased have been identified as 37-year-old Sushma of Gyaspur and 52-year-old Pappu of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured has been identified as Meena of the same village.

The first incident was reported in Gyaspur village, where some women went to the fields to pluck ladyfingers on Friday. Meanwhile, heavy rain and lightning occurred. When the women were on the way to their home, lightning struck them. Sushma died on the spot while Meena sustained serious burn injuries. Another such incident occurred at Sisana village in Kharkhoda of the district.

The deceased, Pappu, had been working on a brick kiln for long. He was covering ‘kachhi’ bricks there after the rain started.

After a while, lightning struck him. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital at Kharkhoda, where doctors declared him dead.