Lights go off at Power Minister’s meet

Rohtak, May 31
A peculiar situation was created at the meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee, chaired by Power Minister Ranjit Chautala, in Narnaul today. The lights went off while the minister was hearing the grievances of residents on the occasion.
After waiting for a few minutes, the officials concerned switched on their mobile phone torches to read the complaints. The minister enquired the officials about the power cut and was told that there might be some fault in the LED lights as the air-conditioners and mikes in the hall were working. The light came back after a while.
Chautala told the officials concerned “to mend their ways or be prepared to face the music”.
