Linesman arrested for taking bribe from farmer

A team of Anti Corruption Bureau has caught an Electricity Department lineman while accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 at Narnaund town of the district. The linesman is accused of demanding a bribe from a farmer in exchange for providing a new electricity connection for tubewell.

The ACB team took this action following a complaint filed by farmer Balwan, a resident of Kapro village. After the tubewell installed in his field broke down, Balwan had installed another tubewell in the adjoining field and applied for a new connection.

The farmer said that the linesman Jai Prakash , a resident of Majra village, demanded a bribe of Rs 27,000 for issuing the new connection. Balwan reported the matter to the ACB officials. They laid a trap on Friday evening and conducted the raid as soon as Balwan handed over the bribe amount to the accused linesman at the old bus stand. The team have recovered the bribe money besides arresting the accused.