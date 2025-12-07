DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Linesman arrested for taking bribe from farmer

Linesman arrested for taking bribe from farmer

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A team of Anti Corruption Bureau has caught an Electricity Department lineman while accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 at Narnaund town of the district. The linesman is accused of demanding a bribe from a farmer in exchange for providing a new electricity connection for tubewell.

Advertisement

The ACB team took this action following a complaint filed by farmer Balwan, a resident of Kapro village. After the tubewell installed in his field broke down, Balwan had installed another tubewell in the adjoining field and applied for a new connection.

Advertisement

The farmer said that the linesman Jai Prakash , a resident of Majra village, demanded a bribe of Rs 27,000 for issuing the new connection. Balwan reported the matter to the ACB officials. They laid a trap on Friday evening and conducted the raid as soon as Balwan handed over the bribe amount to the accused linesman at the old bus stand. The team have recovered the bribe money besides arresting the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts