Link accounts to mobile phones, DGP tells banks

Chandigarh, October 20

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur today urged banks that while opening the account of any person, they should ensure that the account was linked to the mobile number given in the Aadhaar card. That would substantially reduce the risk of cybercrime. Bank officials should prepare an action plan so that steps could be taken to check such cases, he said.

Kapur was presiding over a meeting with representatives from both private and government banks, focusing on the prevention of cybercrime.

OP Singh, ADGP (Cyber), and Sibas Kaviraj, Inspector-General Ambala, provided insight into the challenges associated with combating cybercrimes within the banking sector.

