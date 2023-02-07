Link officers nominated for National Health Mission working

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The Haryana Government has designated various officials as link officers for smooth functioning of the National Health Mission (NHM).

A letter has been issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. Kaushal said the first link officer to the Managing Director of the National Health Mission would be the Director-General, Health Services (head of the department) and the Director-General, Health Services (Programme), the second link officer. The Chief Secretary said to ensure the smooth functioning of the departments, boards, and corporations, if the officers concerned were out for more than two days due to leave, training, tour, being on election duty or transfer, vacancy due to retirement or any other reason, the work would be looked after by the link officers in their absence. Every officer shall inform the link officer before going on leave, training, tour or election duty, he said.