Link road in deplorable condition

DESPITE being a crucial link between the Dhakoli area and the main dividing road of Sectors 20/21 in Panchkula, its condition is deplorable, with numerous potholes and wear and tear left unattended for years. The civic authorities should take immediate action to ensure proper upkeep of this vital road. VINAYAK G, Panchkula

Damaged footpaths a nightmare

PEDESTRIANS are facing difficulties due to damaged footpaths filled with debris and overgrown wild vegetation at the busiest intersections. Urgent attention must be paid to construct a wide, smooth and unobstructed pathway with RCC lintel at turns to make them safer for pedestrians. LALIT BHARADWAJ, Panchkula

Railway road encroached upon

DUE to widespread encroachment by shopkeepers on both sides of the main Railway road, traffic congestion is a severe problem. The MC authorities and the traffic police personnel should take proper action to resolve this issue. The administration should intervene and ensure smooth traffic flow on this busy road from Old Mandi Chowk to Nehru Park. RAMESH GUPTA, Narwana

