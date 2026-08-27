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Home / Haryana / Linking medical colleges with healthcare centres proposed by PGIMS-Rohtak,

Linking medical colleges with healthcare centres proposed by PGIMS-Rohtak,

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:33 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Dr Kundan Mittal
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Senior Professor and Medical Superintendent (MS) at the PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Kundan Mittal, has proposed a restructuring of state’s healthcare delivery system, calling for government and private medical colleges to function as integrated hubs for secondary and tertiary care while strengthening Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Public Health Centres (PHCs) through rational deployment of existing manpower.

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“Under the proposed model, doctors currently posted at Civil Hospitals could be linked with CHCs and PHCs, particularly in areas where specialist services are inadequate. Medical colleges, including private institutions, could be assigned defined responsibilities to function as general hospitals for their respective catchment areas, subject to appropriate regulation, contractual obligations and accountability,” he said.

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He claimed that under the model, the CHCs and PHCs would emerge as stronger referral and stabilisation centres, supported by medical colleges through telemedicine, outreach clinics, scheduled specialist visits and structured referral pathways. This could reduce duplication of infrastructure and manpower while making better use of investments already made in medical colleges, he added.

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Dr Mittal further said such integration could improve bed occupancy and utilisation of existing infrastructure, particularly at teaching hospitals where capacity remained underused. The private medical colleges already participating in PM-JAY could also be systematically integrated into the public healthcare network.

“The proposal envisages government medicines and essential diagnostics being supplied to designated participating institutions under an audited contractual framework. Such an arrangement could simultaneously expand patient access and provide medical students and postgraduate residents with greater clinical exposure in emergency care, medicine, surgery, obstetrics, paediatrics, psychiatry and other essential disciplines,” he added.

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