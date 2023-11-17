Links of case traced to Delhi, Himachal & UP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 16

The racket of spurious liquor manufacturers was not limited to Ambala and Yamunanagar, as raw and packaging materials were procured from Karnal, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, while labour was arranged from Uttar Pradesh.

After the arrest of prime accused Ankit, alias Mogli — presently on six-day police remand — the Ambala police have started piecing together the missing links.

As per sources, the accused procured ethanol from a sanitiser manufacturing unit in Karnal through an accused identified as Deepa; got stickers printed in Delhi from Ravinder, alias Bablu; and bought bottles from Kala Amb in Himachal. Shekhar, an old associate of Ankit, had brought four labourers from Uttar Pradesh. The process of manufacturing, filling of bottles and supplies started in the first week of November.

The sources said, “Ankit, who is the main conspirator, had chalked out a plan during his month-long stay in Kurukshetra jail along with gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, a resident of Ambala. Monu Rana had a stake in a few liquor vends. The premises to prepare the liquor were taken in October. They started the manufacturing process in the first week of November.”

This is not the first time that Ankit has been arrested for making spurious liquor. In 2021, he was arrested in Saha for preparing liquor, and was arrested by CIA, Naraingarh, for possessing 1.2 quintal of poppy husk. After coming out on bail, he again started manufacturing spurious liquor.

