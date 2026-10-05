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Home / Haryana / Liquor contractor shot dead, aide injured in firing at cricket ground in Hisar

Liquor contractor shot dead, aide injured in firing at cricket ground in Hisar

Three assailants, with faces covered with masks, who came on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the victims and fled the spot

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:00 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The deceased, Naresh (second from right in white T-shirt), and Azad Nagar SHO Mandeep Kumar (third from right, in black T-shirt) during the victory ceremony after conclusion of the match at the cricket ground in Hisar. Photo: Video grab
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A 34-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead and another person was injured in a firing incident at a cricket ground on Kaimri Road in Hisar town on Saturday night. Three assailants, with faces covered with masks, who came on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the victims and fled the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh, a resident of Harita village in the district who owned a liquor outlet. He also operated a canteen at the cricket ground where the shooting took place. Naresh was also an accused in some criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.25 pm when Naresh was at the ground with his aide, Dharambir, a resident of Bayana Khera. Many other people were also present at the ground at the time of the incident.

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In the attack, Naresh was shot multiple times in the forehead and chest and died on the spot. Dharambir tried to run away to escape the attackers but was also shot thrice. He was later taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Cops from the Azad Nagar police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing. Police said around 15 to 16 rounds were fired and empty cartridges were seized from the spot.

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Police sources said they have started an investigation to identify and arrest the assailants. However, the motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

The shooting took place shortly after a cricket match had concluded at the ground. Azad Nagar SHO Mandeep Kumar said the match had ended around 11 pm and they received information about the firing incident around 11.25 pm. Police said Naresh had several criminal cases registered against him, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act.

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