Liquor contractor shot dead in Hisar village

Hisar, December 2
A liquor contractor was shot dead last night at Alipur village of the district by a group of 11 assailants. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Vikas of the same village. Two other persons identified as Sonu and Ajay, who were also travelling with Vikas, also suffered bullet injuries in the incident and had been admitted to the hospital.
The police said an old rivalry between the two groups seemed to be the motive for the killing. The police have registered a case of murder against Satyadeep, Ravinder, Sunny Gurjar, Ankit, Sagar, Kala, Ashish and others in the case and started investigations.
