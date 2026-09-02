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Home / Haryana / Liquor dispatched from distilleries in Haryana before chemical analysis reports: CAG

Liquor dispatched from distilleries in Haryana before chemical analysis reports: CAG

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed that liquor in Haryana was dispatched from manufacturing units before the receipt of chemical examination reports.

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As per Rule 17 of the Punjab Distilleries Rules (applicable to Haryana), distilleries are required to permit sampling of materials used in spirit production to ensure liquor is fit for consumption. In Haryana, prior to dispatch from manufacturing units, samples from each batch are sent to the chemical examiner for testing.

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“Scrutiny of system data and entry forms revealed that the IT application lacked a design to capture details of samples sent for testing and the results received from the chemical examiner,” said CAG.

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The scrutiny of records of M/s Haryana Distillery Limited, Yamunanagar, and Haryana Organics, Samalkha, from 2016-17 to 2022-23 revealed that in 44 batches, liquor was dispatched before receipt of chemical examination reports. However, the department stated that the samples taken from each batch were tested in-house by the distilleries and the government examiner.

“Reply is not admissible as Department’s reliance on in-house testing by distilleries and delayed verification by the Government examiner highlights a lapse in regulatory control and allowing the manufacturer to self-certify its own product creates an inherent conflict of interest,” CAG stated.

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The report also pointed out the absence of adequate process controls in the system, and that allowing the licencees to self-categorise the liquor supply as basic quota or additional quota resulted in a short levy and realisation of additional excise duty amounting to Rs 10.37 crore.

Analysis of data for the policy years 2016-17 to 2022-23 revealed that 6,731 passes were approved in favour of retail licencees on the last day of the policy year for lifting 1.21 crore PL of liquor. The quantity of liquor lifted by 370 licences on the last day of the policy year was over 10 per cent of the annual quota, which is more than last month’s quota (8 per cent) of the licencee.

Analysis of these passes revealed that 1,289 of 6,731 passes were approved after official working hours.

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